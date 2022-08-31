Matt Riddle Posts Pic From Jiu-Jitsu Dojo With Marty Scurll, More WWE Stars

Matt Riddle and other WWE stars did some training at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojo alongside Marty Scurll and more. Riddle posted the photo to his Twitter account on Tuesday from the Orange County, Florida school featuring himself, Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura, former ROH star Sumie Sakai, and Scurll as you can see below. Riddle captioned the photo:

“Tonight we train”

Scurll hasn’t been seen on wrestling TV since he was accused of sexual misconduct in the #SpeakingOut movement in June of 2020. He was taken off of ROH TV and eventually exited the company in early 2021.