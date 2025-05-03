– During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive – Wrestling Interviews, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle spoke about his match with Sheamus at WrestleMania 37. Riddle also revealed that the brutal Brogue Kick he got from Sheamus was his idea. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Riddle on the Brogue Kick spot in the match: “It was the face, the mouth, this region here. So before we did that, I suggested it, and Sheamus is like, ‘are you Maddie? He always calls me Maddie.’ Not a huge fan of being called Maddie, but it’s Sheamus, and I really like Sheamus, so he calls me Maddie, and I suggested this, and he goes, ‘but how are you going to protect yourself?’ and ‘I’m like, it’s WrestleMania, dude.’ It’s like, we’re good.”

On how Sheamus laid the kick in: “He’s like, ‘Are you sure?’ and I’m like, ‘yeah.’ He lays it in, but he had to because if he wouldn’t have, I would’ve just landed on my head, because I was upside down. So I needed him to kick me in the face to rotate my body all the way around. So he couldn’t not lay it in. He had to.”

The match saw Sheamus beat Matt Riddle to win the WWE United States Championship.