Matt Riddle Set For MLW Battle RIOT VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Matt Riddle as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

The BRO RIOT is on!

Matt Riddle has thrown his name into the hat as the first participant to be announced for the biggest match in MLW: the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT!

Undefeated since returning to MLW, Matt Riddle looks to finish what he started in the 2018 MLW World Championship Finals: win his first world title. In order to do so, he’ll have to outlast, outfight, and out think 39 other participants in the Battle RIOT to receive his title shot anytime, anywhere.

An unpredictable match with 40 combatants, the RIOT presents the ultimate opportunity to the winner in the form of a golden ticket, enabling the wrestler a title shot on their terms.

With eliminations possible via pinfall, submission, or being tossed over the top rope, every moment in the Battle Riot is unpredictable as it gets. From shocking surprise entrants to legends looking to dance one last time with destiny, Riddle will be challenged by the unknown that is the biggest match in MLW.

Renowned for his ability to seamlessly transition between styles and adapt to any opponent, Riddle is confident he is prepared to take on all comers in the Battle Riot.

As the clock ticks down and new participants enter the fray every 60 seconds, the Battle Riot promises to be a rollercoaster of a thrill ride for fans and participants alike.

Will Matt Riddle emerge victorious, earning his long-awaited title shot against reigning champion Satoshi Kojima? Or will the chaos of the Battle Riot devour Riddle and his dreams?

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com.

Battle Riot VI participants:

•Matt Riddle

•More to be announced soon!

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT CENTER STAGE

Located in the heart of Atlanta, originally “Theatre Atlanta”, Center Stage was built in 1966. An iconic live performance venue in Midtown celebrating over five decades hosting music, comedy, wrestling, boxing, eSports, film and television recordings, and private events.

Center Stage is located at 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

PARKING

1360 Peachtree Street Garage (reserve in advance)

1374 West Peachtree Street Garage

1372 Peachtree Street Garage

MARTA AND RIDESHARE

MARTA Arts Center Station (Red & Gold Lines)

Distance: 0.2 miles along West Peachtree Street

Uber / Lyft / Taxi: For your safety, please use 17th Street

(b/w West Peachtree St & Spring St)

