Riddle to Face Gauntlet for US Title Shot, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler Set for Raw
– WWE.com has announced some new matchups for tomorrow’s Raw. First up, Matt Riddle has to win a Gauntlet Match in order to earn a US title shot against Bobby Lashley. Riddle will have to face the other members of The Hurt Business against Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP in order to earn a shot against Lashley. You can see the full announcement below:
Riddle faces The Hurt Business in Gauntlet Match for United States Title opportunity
In order to challenge Bobby Lashley, Riddle will have to go through the rest of The Hurt Business.
Riddle is lined up to face Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a Gauntlet Match tomorrow night on Raw, with a United States Title opportunity on the line. Riddle will face off against Benjamin first with Alexander and MVP waiting in the wings.
The Original Bro has had issues with The Hurt Business, clashing with them last week in Six-Man Tag Team action alongside Lucha House Party. Though The Hurt Business prevailed, the apparent dissension between Benjamin and Alexander continued.
The odds may be stacked against Riddle, but might he be able to exploit the potential rift in the dominant faction to put himself in position for a date with The All Mighty?
Also set for Raw, women’s tag team champion Charlotte Flair will face Shayna Baszler in a singles match:
Charlotte Flair to face off with Shayna Baszler Monday night on Raw
With an apparent budding relationship between her father and Lacey Evans looming over her and Royal Rumble only a week away, Charlotte Flair likely has plenty on her mind.
The Queen will have yet another massive challenge to tackle this Monday night as she squares off with Shayna Baszler, pitting the final two competitors of last year’s Royal Rumble Match against each other.
One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Flair sent the rival Lacey Evans a resounding message with an impressive victory over Peyton Royce. Now she’ll face another fellow entrant in the Royal Rumble Match in The Queen of Spades, who will be accompanied by tag team partner Nia Jax — also in the Rumble. With both focused on winning the Rumble, Baszler and Jax were at odds with one another last week.
Will it be Flair or Baszler capturing a massive victory ahead of Sunday’s Rumble?