Riddle to Face Gauntlet for US Title Shot, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler Set for Raw

Riddle faces The Hurt Business in Gauntlet Match for United States Title opportunity In order to challenge Bobby Lashley, Riddle will have to go through the rest of The Hurt Business. Riddle is lined up to face Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a Gauntlet Match tomorrow night on Raw, with a United States Title opportunity on the line. Riddle will face off against Benjamin first with Alexander and MVP waiting in the wings. The Original Bro has had issues with The Hurt Business, clashing with them last week in Six-Man Tag Team action alongside Lucha House Party. Though The Hurt Business prevailed, the apparent dissension between Benjamin and Alexander continued. The odds may be stacked against Riddle, but might he be able to exploit the potential rift in the dominant faction to put himself in position for a date with The All Mighty?

Also set for Raw, women’s tag team champion Charlotte Flair will face Shayna Baszler in a singles match: