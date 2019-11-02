Matt Riddle Wanted to Target Brock Lesnar Last Night

– During last night’s Smackdown, NXT Superstar and King of Bros Matt Riddle made an appearance alongside Keith Lee. Together, they attacked Sami Zayn. Following the show, Riddle talked about how his attack should’ve happened to Brock Lesnar on Twitter.

As previously reported, WWE champion Brock Lesnar “quit” Smackdown last night. His advocate, Paul Heyman, stated that Lesnar is heading to Raw to go after Rey Mysterio.

Matt Riddle said on Twitter regarding Lesnar, “This should’ve been Brock! Maybe next time bro #nxt #raw #smackdown” Riddle has been outspoken in the past on wanting to face Lesnar in WWE. You can check out his tweet below.