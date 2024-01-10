Matt Riddle Still Wants A Match With Goldberg, Suggests TNA or AEW

During a virtual signing for Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle said that he still wanted a match with Goldberg and suggested it could happen in either TNA, NJPW or AEW. Riddle called out Goldberg for years when he was in WWE, backstage altercation at Summerslam 2019. Riddle later said the two were in a better place.

He said: “I don’t want to give too much. I, personally, would love to work with William. I think William Goldberg would be a great match. I think I could get something out of him that people haven’t seen in years. I think it’d be great for business. I know it’d be good for me. At the end of the day, if he wants to do it, he’ll do it. If he needs to do it, he’ll do it. There would be a couple places we could do that. Maybe AEW, maybe TNA, maybe New Japan. If it was going to happen, it would probably be AEW.“