wrestling / News
Matt Striker Reportedly Gone From Impact Wrestling
January 5, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling broadcaster Matt Striker is gone from the company. Earlier today, Striker tweeted and later deleted a post indicated he was exited the company.
In the deleted tweet, Striker wrote, “I am disappointed that my time with #ImpactonAXSTV is done. I REALLY enjoyed that locker room. Thanks for allowing me to tell your story. Thanks, everyone. Stay safe.”
Impact sources later confirmed to PWInsider that Striker’s exit is legitimate. Striker and D’Lo Brown joined the Impact broadcast team in early 2021. Brown will reportedly remain with the commentary team at this time.
