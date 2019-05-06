Impact News: Original Plans For United We Stand And Code Red, Matt Striker Working As Producer For Impact Wrestling

— Per PWInsider, Matt Striker, known for his work as a commentator in WWE and Lucha Underground, is now working as a producer for Impact Wrestling. He begun work at Friday’s TV taping and was also on-hand for last night’s Code Red iPPV in NYC.

— Per the same report, the reason the event was called Code Red is because originally former X-Division Champion Amazing Red was going to challenge Rich Swann at the event. The plan was for him to win the Ultimate X match at United We Stand in his hometown last month to earn the shot, however he was informed by his doctors that he needed to retire immediately due to a severe neck injury shortly before the event. Johnny Impact ended up winning the shot instead.

— The main event for the show was also changed, as Brian Cage would’ve defended his newly won Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan. But due to his injury at the Rebellion PPV, Tommy Dreamer wrestled Callihan instead. There is currently no timetable for Cage’s return.