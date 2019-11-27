wrestling / News

Matt Sydal Set For EVOLVE 141 and 142 Next Month

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Sydal

– Matt Sydal is officially set to be at EVOLVE 141 and EVOLVE 142 in December. EVOLVE announced that Sydal, who worked as Evan Bourne in WWE, will have his matches announced during Wednesday’s episode of NXT. Sydal himself shared the post and said to “Keep yer eyes open for this announcement.”

EVOLVE 141 and 142 take place on December 6th and 7th in Livonia, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois respectively.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE 141, EVOLVE 142, Matt Sydal, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading