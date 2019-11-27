Matt Sydal Set For EVOLVE 141 and 142 Next Month

– Matt Sydal is officially set to be at EVOLVE 141 and EVOLVE 142 in December. EVOLVE announced that Sydal, who worked as Evan Bourne in WWE, will have his matches announced during Wednesday’s episode of NXT. Sydal himself shared the post and said to “Keep yer eyes open for this announcement.”

EVOLVE 141 and 142 take place on December 6th and 7th in Livonia, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois respectively.

Matt Sydal, FKN Evan Bourne, is coming to #EVOLVE141 on Dec. 6th in Livonia, MI and #EVOLVE142 on Dec. 7th in Chicago! We will announce his matches tomorrow during #WWENXT on USA. — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) November 27, 2019