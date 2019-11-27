wrestling / News
Matt Sydal Set For EVOLVE 141 and 142 Next Month
November 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Sydal is officially set to be at EVOLVE 141 and EVOLVE 142 in December. EVOLVE announced that Sydal, who worked as Evan Bourne in WWE, will have his matches announced during Wednesday’s episode of NXT. Sydal himself shared the post and said to “Keep yer eyes open for this announcement.”
EVOLVE 141 and 142 take place on December 6th and 7th in Livonia, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois respectively.
Matt Sydal, FKN Evan Bourne, is coming to #EVOLVE141 on Dec. 6th in Livonia, MI and #EVOLVE142 on Dec. 7th in Chicago!
We will announce his matches tomorrow during #WWENXT on USA.
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) November 27, 2019
👁👁👁. Keep yer eyes open for this announcement. https://t.co/BWVhnC1Ms7
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) November 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Weighs in on Jim Cornette Controversy, Cornette’s Attacks On Him
- Eric Bischoff on the Montreal Screwjob Leading to Rick Rude’s WCW Return, Rude Wanting Him To Pay Lloyds of London So He Could Wrestle Again
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why AEW Bringing Back Bash at the Beach Is A Bad Idea
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More