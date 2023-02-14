Matt Taven Reveals How Wrestling Tragedy Got Him Back Into Wrestling

– During a recent chat with Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Podcast, AEW talent Matt Taven discussed what got him back into wrestling and contributed to him pursuing a wrestling career. According to Taven, it was the Chris Benoit family tragedy that took place in June 2007. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Weirdly, the murder-suicide of the Benoit family is kinda what got me back into wrestling. It was one of those things where I hadn’t seen a lot of my friends that I grew up with, that I used to watch wrestling with and all that stuff. I hadn’t seen them in a while; we hadn’t got back together. And some of us were playing basketball in a men’s league together, and that news came down through friends of friends of friends started saying what was happening. We were like, ‘Let’s all get together. Let’s watch ‘Raw.’ What the hell’s going on? This is crazy.'”