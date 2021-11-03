wrestling / News

Matt Tremont Gives Thumbs Up In First Pic Following Deathmatch

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
H20 Wrestling Destiny: Atsushi vs. Tremont

Matt Tremont’s wife has posted a photo of the wrestler from the hospital following his deathmatch with Atsushi Onita. You can see the photo below.

Tremont was admitted to a burn ward after the match due to burns suffered in the match. He is reportedly scheduled for a week’s stay in the hospital.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Tremont for a quick and full recovery.

