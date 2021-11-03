wrestling / News
Matt Tremont Gives Thumbs Up In First Pic Following Deathmatch
November 3, 2021 | Posted by
Matt Tremont’s wife has posted a photo of the wrestler from the hospital following his deathmatch with Atsushi Onita. You can see the photo below.
Tremont was admitted to a burn ward after the match due to burns suffered in the match. He is reportedly scheduled for a week’s stay in the hospital.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Tremont for a quick and full recovery.
