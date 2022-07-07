Mattel Announces WWE Events for SDCC 2022, Cody Rhodes & Queen Zelina to Appear

– Mattel Inc. announced that the toy company will be returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year from July 21 to July 24, and that will include events featuring WWE Superstars and action figure reveals. Elite Squad members Sam Roberts and WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa will be hosting the Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel on Thursday, June 21.

The panel will run from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm PST in Room 6A at the San Diego Convention Center. The panel will feature WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Queen Zelina, Mattel Design team members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and some WWE Superstar surprise guests.

Following the panel, fans can visit the Mattel Booth at Booth #3029 in the Exhibition Hall for a Superstar Meet & Greet photo-op. Fans will be able to pick up SDCC WWE collector posters at the booth, but only limited quantities will be available.

Mattel will start its SDCC festivities starting July 11, as Mattel Creations will offer exclusive drops from its vault during the 12 Days of Fandom, which will unveil the latest collectibles from various Mattel properties, including WWE. This will include a 288-hour sale of Mattel’s 2022 lineup. Fans can stay up to date with the announcements at Mattel Creations.com.