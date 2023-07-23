wrestling / News
Mattel’s New Action Figure Releases Include 4 New Hulk Hogan Models
Target has made a new trio pack of Hulk Hogan action figures available for pre-order as part of their WWE Elite Collection. The set features Hogan from several of his eras, including a mid-80s version, his nWo “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan run, and his 2002 post-WrestleMania 18 iteration. Additionally, his 1979 WWF heel character will be on the way as part of a five-piece collection with Andre The Giant, Jimmy Hart, and the Iron Sheik, which you can see in the tweet below. All of the above products are due for official release in January of next year.
.@Mattel's new 2024 WWE Elite Collection @Target-exclusive WWE Legends Series 21 on display at @Comic_Con 2023!
Andre the Giant (Chase)@RealJimmyHart@HulkHogan
Iron Sheik
Pre-order now at https://t.co/BXIEL8y6lB!
📷 @sirpaul64#WWEEliteSquad #SDCC #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/gAlZjXPZqy
— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) July 22, 2023
