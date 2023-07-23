wrestling / News

Mattel’s New Action Figure Releases Include 4 New Hulk Hogan Models

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Hulk Hogan nWo Image Credit: WWE

Target has made a new trio pack of Hulk Hogan action figures available for pre-order as part of their WWE Elite Collection. The set features Hogan from several of his eras, including a mid-80s version, his nWo “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan run, and his 2002 post-WrestleMania 18 iteration. Additionally, his 1979 WWF heel character will be on the way as part of a five-piece collection with Andre The Giant, Jimmy Hart, and the Iron Sheik, which you can see in the tweet below. All of the above products are due for official release in January of next year.

