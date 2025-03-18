Matthew Justice Announced for MLW Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced that National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice as the latest competitor to enter the 40-wrestler Battle Riot match at MLW Battle Riot VII. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles. Here’s the full announcement:

Matthew Justice enters Battle RIOT VII in LA, April 5

The National Openweight Champion eyes double gold.

Tickets Available at MLWLA.com

Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

Weapons are legal. Chaos is guaranteed. 40 fighters enter, and only one leaves as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion. For MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice, Battle RIOT might just be the perfect battleground.

With unstoppable momentum behind him, Justice enters the RIOT as one of the most dangerous and unpredictable competitors in MLW. Armed with an uncanny tolerance for pain, Justice has made a career of thriving in hardcore wars, barroom brawls, and high-risk battles. And in a match where anything not nailed down is fair game, the reigning National Openweight Champion might have the ultimate edge.

But Justice isn’t just fighting for survival—he’s fighting for history. If he can go the distance and win the RIOT, he will leave Los Angeles as both the MLW National Openweight Champion and the MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Could this be the night Justice becomes a double champion?

Of course, there’s one major obstacle standing in his way—The Rogue Horsemen. Justice has been at odds with Bobby Fish, BRG, and the Andersons, and in a chaotic environment like Battle RIOT, strength in numbers could be a major threat. Will the Horsemen try to eliminate Justice early, or will Justice’s unpredictable, no-holds-barred style allow him to bulldoze his way through the competition?

Weapons. Chaos. 40 fighters. And at the center of it all, Matthew Justice is ready to bring the fight to anyone and everyone. Will this be the night he makes history?

Find out April 5 at Battle RIOT, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can't-miss main event!