Mauro Ranallo Set To Join Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling As Announcer

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Scott D’Amore revealed that Mauro Ranallo has agreed to be the voice for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. Ranallo hasn’t called wrestling since 2021, although he’s still active in MMA and boxing.

D’Amore said: “Mauro Ranallo has agreed to be the voice of Maple Leaf Pro. He’s the man. Mauro has passion for wrestling. I’m so stoked and so honored. The fact that he’s willing to say, ‘Yeah, I want to be part of this,’ to me, is unbelievable. He’s the man. He’s so good.“