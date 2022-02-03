Mauro Ranallo To Host New Reality Competition Series For CBS

CBS has announced a brand new reality competition series called Beyond the Edge, which will be hosted by Mauro Ranallo. It debuts on March 16 and features celebrities competing for various charities. Here’s the press release:

CBS ANNOUNCES NEW REALITY SERIES “BEYOND THE EDGE,” THE MOST INTENSE CELEBRITY ADVENTURE CHALLENGE EVER ATTEMPTED, PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

The Nine Celebrities Going “Beyond the Edge” Are: Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams

Series Will Be Hosted by SHOWTIME Sports Announcer Mauro Ranallo

CBS today announced the new reality series BEYOND THE EDGE, which features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. From the producers of “Naked and Afraid” comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities. BEYOND THE EDGE will premiere Wednesday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts.

The nine celebrities who will brave the Panama jungle in BEYOND THE EDGE are country superstar Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country superstar Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin (“Full House,” “Fuller House”) and television personalities Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”) and Eboni K. Williams (“The Real Housewives of New York City”).

For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the BEYOND THE EDGE champion and take home the most money for their charity.

“BEYOND THE EDGE is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” said executive producer Greg Goldman. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

Below, meet the celebrities brave enough to go BEYOND THE EDGE:

Lauren Alaina

Country superstar

Charity: The Next Door

Ray Lewis

Super Bowl MVP

Charity: Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Craig Morgan

Country superstar

Charity: Operation Finally Home

Metta World Peace

NBA champion

Charity: The Artest University

Paulina Porizkova

Supermodel

Charity: ACLU Foundation

Mike Singletary

NFL legend

Charity: Changing Our Perspective

Jodie Sweetin

Actress

Charity: Girls Inc.

Colton Underwood

Television personality

Charity: Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation

Eboni K. Williams

Television personality

Charity: Safe Horizons

BEYOND THE EDGE is hosted by SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo, who made history as the first sports broadcaster ever to call every major combat sport on national television: boxing, kickboxing, MMA and professional wrestling. Ranallo currently announces SHOWTIME boxing and Bellator MMA matches.

Mauro Ranallo

Host

SHOWTIME Sports announcer

David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock and Greg Goldman serve as executive producers on BEYOND THE EDGE for Buster Productions in association with Renegade, an eOne company.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.