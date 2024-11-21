Maven Reflects On His Audition Tape For WWE Tough Enough

Maven was the first-ever male winner of WWE Tough Enough, and he recently looked back at his auditon tape for the show. Maven and Nidia won the first season of the show back in 2001, and Maven talked about his audition tape in an appearance on AdFreeShows’ False Finish.

“Oh brother, it’s so cringeworthy,” he said (per Fightful). “I have it. It’s so cringey. Here’s what I did — I’m sitting at a table, inside mind you, with sunglasses on. I’m reading, you can’t tell what I’m reading, but I was reading [PWTorch]. I’m reading the Torch, that was my Christmas present my mom got me one year.”

He continued, “I put the Torch down, my main goal was to prove that I had wrestling knowledge and explain why the WWE needed me and why I was their next breakout star. That was my goal.”

Maven competed against the likes of Christopher Nowinski, Nidia, Josh Matthews, Taylor Matheny and more in the first season, which aired on MTV.