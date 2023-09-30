Maven Recalls Vince McMahon Criticizing Him After Having a Bad Match On Raw

Maven recently recalled a moment when he got a stern talking-to from Vince McMahon after putting on a bad match on an episode of WWE Raw. Maven’s latest YouTube video talks about some ways his life was worse by being a wrestler in WWE, noting that the stress got to him after being criticized by his boss over a match he had. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On having a bad match on Raw: “There was one occasion where the stress really got to me. So I had a match with Christopher Nowinski, and it was a Monday Night Raw. Now, normally, the following week, I would have live events starting on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This week, we had no live events. So our next event was gonna be an entire week later for that Monday Night Raw. Having these three extra days off during a week, that makes all the difference in the world. We had six minutes to go out there, and in my own opinion, I put out a stinker. I was going through the motions. I was probably thinking about an extended vacation, and I was looking forward to a few extra days at home.”

On McMahon’s reaction: “As soon as I came back through the curtain, who was there to greet me but Vince McMahon. He told me, during my break, I needed to decide if this was the career that I wanted to be in because after putting a match like that out there for the public to see, it wasn’t something that he was going to stand for. So a vacation that I was looking forward to, something that I was excited to have turned into about a week of the most stressful situation that you can imagine. Now, I can promise you, when I came back, I came back with a changed attitude, and I made sure that even it was a smaller match on Heat or Velocity, or a match early in Raw, I was gonna put forth my best effort.”