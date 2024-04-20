Maven Looks Back At WWE’s Social Media Policy From 2012

Maven recently looked back through the 2012 WrestleMania talent handbook and reflected on the company’s social media policy at the time. The WWE alumnus recently got his hands on the talent guidebook from WrestleMania 28 and looked through it in his latest YouTube video. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the book’s guidelines for social media engagement: “Now, the last page, 21, in this handbook, something that definitely did not exist during my time, the Twitter guidelines and they use an entire page to tell you the do’s and don’ts of how to utilize social media. Some of it is using hashtags for specific events including ‘#WrestleMania, #Axxess, #WMParty, or #WWEHOF.’ So, they’re encouraging wrestlers to post and have a unified hashtag while posting.”

On the book’s sugggestions for social media interactions: “‘Be sure to frequently check ‘@Replies’ on your Twitter app. Take a moment to answer quality questions/comments from your followers on your WrestleMania experience.’ The WWE just recognizing that fan engagement means so much and can be so useful on a platform like Twitter or X. The final one, ‘Share your emotions. Be sure to tweet your pre and post-match thoughts. They will be retweeted by @WWE and @WrestleMania.'”

On his reaction to how much changed between his release and the book’s dissemination: “It amazes me to see that, in the few years from the time this WrestleMania happened from the time that I was let go, how much had changed. The fact that they were encouraging you to put out your thoughts, they were encouraging fan engagement, and they were encouraging you to have an opinion on what just happened. Not saying it wasn’t like that during my time, but I’m not saying it wasn’t either.”