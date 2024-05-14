Max Caster Discusses The Creative Process For His Raps

Max Caster recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight (per Wrestling Inc) for a new interview.

During it, the AEW star discussed how he comes up with creative ideas for his raps. He said,

“We would just sit there and just throw lines back and forth, and Anthony was my perfect sounding board,” Caster said. “He would tell me ‘okay too far,’ I go ‘okay, let me bring it back a little bit,’ he goes ‘okay maybe try it this way’ and I go ‘oh okay.’ So I would walk away and I would attack this line from a different angle and then it would be perfect, so it was really collaborative.”