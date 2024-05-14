wrestling / News
Max Caster Discusses The Creative Process For His Raps
May 14, 2024 | Posted by
Max Caster recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight (per Wrestling Inc) for a new interview.
During it, the AEW star discussed how he comes up with creative ideas for his raps. He said,
“We would just sit there and just throw lines back and forth, and Anthony was my perfect sounding board,” Caster said. “He would tell me ‘okay too far,’ I go ‘okay, let me bring it back a little bit,’ he goes ‘okay maybe try it this way’ and I go ‘oh okay.’ So I would walk away and I would attack this line from a different angle and then it would be perfect, so it was really collaborative.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Cody Rhodes Will Need To Make Certain Changes To His Character
- WWE Moves For Default Judgment Against Texas AG’s Office, No Response To Lawsuit Over Release Of Royal Rumble 2023 Agreement
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Goldberg Didn’t Have More WCW World Title Reigns