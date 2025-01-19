wrestling / News
Max Caster Ends The Acclaimed on AEW Collision, Walks Out On Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn
The Acclaimed are no more in AEW, as Max Caster liquidated the group on tonight’s episode of Collision. Caster began the segment by calling Bowens to the ring and blamed him for not admitting that Caster is “the best wrestler alive.” Bowens said he’s tried to protect Caster and they became best friends, but Caster forced him to lie about who he is. He called Caster “arrogant” and “cocky”, among other things, and acccused him of losing the team spirit.
Billy Gunn came out to try to resolve thigns and Caster accused him of leeching off the team’s success for fame. Caster said that Gunn always makes it about himself and forced Bowens to choose between Caster and Gunn. Bowens chose Gunn. Caster then said that he was walking away from the Acclaimed and the two went their separate ways.
The Acclaimed are former AEW World Tag Team Champions, holding the belts for 140 days. They are also former Trios champions, holding those belts for 238 days.
