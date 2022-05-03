Max Caster Reportedly Files Trademark on ‘The Ace of America’ Nickname

– Fightful reports that AEW star Max Caster recently filed a trademark for the nickname, The Ace of America, for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing was done on April 28, with the following description:

Mark For: THE ACE OF AMERICA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.