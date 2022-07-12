Max Caster Says Gunn Club Used Them For TV Time: ‘We Got Them Over’

Max Caster can’t wait to get his hands on the Gunn Club after they showed their true colors last week, and took some shots at the group in a new interview. The Gunns turned on the Acclaimed on last week’s show, with Billy Gunn joining his sons in attacking Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Caster spoke with Soundsphere for a new interview and revealed that there is a new diss track coming on the Gunn Club, adding that it will complement their feud.

“The track is DONE,” Caster said. “The song is called ‘Trash Day’ because we are gonna take out the trash when we get our hands on The Ass Boys there. I am not psyched with how that all turned out. They got a big head and used us for the TV time that we earned ourselves. Together, The Acclaimed and The Gunns were arguably the hottest thing in AEW, we were pushing ourselves to the top. They got selfish. We got them over. When we are done, I am pretty sure they are not gonna be on TV anymore.”

It’s not yet confirmed when The Acclaimed will be able to get their hands on their new rivals.