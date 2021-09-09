Max the Impaler Signs New Deal With ROH

Ring of Honor has announced that Max the Impaler has signed a new deal with ROH after previously competing in the women’s championship tournament. She lost to Angelina Love by DQ in the quarterfinals. The announcement reads:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Max The Impaler has signed with the company.

You know who probably isn’t pleased that Max has signed with ROH? The rest of the women’s division roster.

The monstrous Max has been a dominant force in the division since debuting several months ago.

Max has competed in six matches in ROH, and the lone blemish is a loss by disqualification to Angelina Love in the quarterfinals of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament.

Max debuted in 2018 and held several regional titles before coming to ROH.