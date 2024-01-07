– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri discussed her in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maxxine Dupri on her early experience at the Performance Center: “[The coaches] watch back your matches, things you’ve done. We call them PC lives, where you’re doing like practice matches. We watch back stuff from back in the day, everything. It kind of depends on the coach because the coach runs it, so it’s really whoever their cup of tea is … They’ll stop and say, ‘See how he did this. This is why you want to do this or this is why this worked during this time frame, but maybe today, that style wouldn’t work.'”

On doing a dive off the second rope onto six wrestlers: “That was not on my bingo card for that Monday. Then I was like okay, I know I can do it. I’m very capable, it’ll be fine. It’ll be so fun, but then also you get up there and you’re like ‘Okay I got to go. I can’t sit here too long and overthink it I got to just full send it and go.’ Then afterwards, it’s like the best feeling.”