Maxxine Dupri Says She’s Learned A Lot From Her Alpha Academy Teammates

Maxxine Dupri says that she’s learned quite a bit from working with her fellow Alpha Academy members and is excited for 2024. Dupri spoke with Wrestling Inc last weekend ahead of the Royal Rumble, and you can see a couple highlights below:

On working with Chad Gable & Otis: “Oh my gosh, I learn so much from them. I learn a ton from them. It’s such a pleasure to be able to train with them, to learn from them. I get to work with Chad Gable a lot on my wrestling technique and that’s been huge for me. To get to learn from people who have been doing this their entire lives versus someone who’s been doing it for like two days, it’s next level. So I’m just trying to be a sponge and absorb everything they give me and apply every correction and just be better every day.”

On her goals for 2024: “I’m excited to be with the boys. We got Tozawa on the team. It’s such a joy to come to work and to get to perform with them. I’m excited for the opportunity to be in the ring more. I hope I get that chance and just see what 2024 has in store for me.”