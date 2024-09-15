wrestling / News
Maxxine Dupri, Samantha Irvin, Kairi Sane Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list featured Braun Strowman sharing a gym selfie for his 41st birthday, Samatha Irvin, Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, Austin Theory getting his reps in the gym, Kairi Sane showing off the stitches from her recent injury, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/YMW5LTJfJf pic.twitter.com/x2i84wFmZY
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2024
