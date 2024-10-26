wrestling / News
Mayu Iwatani vs. Momo Watanabe Title Bout Set for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2
– STARDOM has confirmed the IWGP Women’s Championship match for Historic X-Over 2 next month. Mayu Iwatani will defend the title against Momo Watanabe at the upcoming card. During today’s STARDOM event, Watanabe attacked Iwatani to set up the title bout.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 17 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
* KOPW Championship – Open Challenge: Great-O-Khan (c) vs. TBA
* Zack Sabre Jr & Maika vs. El Desperado & Starlight Kid
* Thekla & Clark Connors vs. Natsupoi & Taichi
【📺10.26 第14回 ゴッデス・オブ・スターダム ～タッグリーグ開幕戦～ in SHINJUKU生配信中‼】
11/17(日)『Historic X-over Ⅱ ～新日本プロレス×STARDOM合同興行～』にてIWGP女子王座をかけて渡辺桃と岩谷麻優がぶつかる！！
渡辺桃「お前の汚名返上のためにIWGP女子をかけて11/17X-over… pic.twitter.com/8JN3e13EWt
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) October 26, 2024
It’s official for Historic X-Over II: Momo Watanabe will challenge IWGP Women’s champ Mayu Iwatani for the gold after today’s confrontation. #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/og2LolIFWk
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 26, 2024