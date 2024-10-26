– STARDOM has confirmed the IWGP Women’s Championship match for Historic X-Over 2 next month. Mayu Iwatani will defend the title against Momo Watanabe at the upcoming card. During today’s STARDOM event, Watanabe attacked Iwatani to set up the title bout.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 17 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* KOPW Championship – Open Challenge: Great-O-Khan (c) vs. TBA

* Zack Sabre Jr & Maika vs. El Desperado & Starlight Kid

* Thekla & Clark Connors vs. Natsupoi & Taichi