Mayu Iwatani Would Love To Get GHC Women’s Championship Match

Mayu Iwatani says that she would like to be the first person to win both the IWGP and GHC Women’s Championship. Iwatani teamed up with GHC Women’s Champion Kouki Amarei to defeat Sadie Gibbs and Great Sayuka at Pro Wrestling NOAH MONDAY MAGIC on Monday had she spoke with Tokyo Sports after the show about potentially being part of NOAH’s main shows.

“I don’t know if it’s presumptuous of me to ask (to be part of NOAH’s main shows), but if I receive an offer, I would love to participate,” Iwatani said. “No woman has ever won the IWGP and the GHC, so if I can achieve that first and create a situation where I can compete with confidence…”

Iwatani is the current Marigold Super Flyweight Champion. She held the IWGP Women’s Championship during her run in STARDOM.