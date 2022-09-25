MCW Ladies Night Results 09.24.2022: MCW Women’s Championship & More

The Ladies Night event was held by MCW Pro Wrestling on September 16 in Joppa, MD, and the show aired on September 24 on FITE TV. You can see the full results (h/t to Cagematch) as well as some highlights below.

*KiLynn King def. Katie Arquette & Zoey Skye

*Adena Steele & Amber Rodriguez def. Portia & Zayda Steel

*Trish Adora def. Dani Mo

*Ray Lyn def. Queen Aminata

*Vicious Vicki def. Gabby Ortiz

*Kelsey Raegan def. Brittany Blake

*MCW Women’s Championship: Mandy Leon def. Gia Scott & Leila Grey & Melina