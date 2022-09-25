wrestling / News
MCW Ladies Night Results 09.24.2022: MCW Women’s Championship & More
The Ladies Night event was held by MCW Pro Wrestling on September 16 in Joppa, MD, and the show aired on September 24 on FITE TV. You can see the full results (h/t to Cagematch) as well as some highlights below.
*KiLynn King def. Katie Arquette & Zoey Skye
*Adena Steele & Amber Rodriguez def. Portia & Zayda Steel
*Trish Adora def. Dani Mo
*Ray Lyn def. Queen Aminata
*Vicious Vicki def. Gabby Ortiz
*Kelsey Raegan def. Brittany Blake
*MCW Women’s Championship: Mandy Leon def. Gia Scott & Leila Grey & Melina
Always such a great time working for @MCWWrestling. 💙
Sending love to all the ladies from #MCWladiesnight. 😘
And BIG hug to @Miss_LeilaGrey for posting this pic of us together. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LO5zY1t3mn
— 🄼🄴🄻🄸🄽🄰 (@RealMelina) September 20, 2022
A new #MCWProWrestling Women’s Champion was crowned last night at #MCWLadiesNight as @MandyLeonXo overcame @RealMelina, @Miss_LeilaGrey and former champion @TheGiaScott to win‼️
📸 @TheMGCMedia pic.twitter.com/gkcDNNLCeD
— MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) September 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’