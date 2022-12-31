wrestling / News
MCW Season’s Beatings Results: Action Andretti In Main Event
MCW Pro Wrestling held its ‘Season’s Beatings’ event last night at the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Myles Hawkins def. Breaux Keller
* MCW Women’s Championship – Elimination Match: B3CCA def. Gia Scott, Mandy Leon and Ray Lyn to win the title. Leon eliminated Scott, B3CCA & Ray Lyn eliminated Leon and B3CCA eliminated Lyn.
* Ryan McBride def. Sam Adonis
* MCW Rage Television Championship: Mike Walker def. Demarcus Kane and Moses (c) to win the title.
* Austin Kingsley & The Sigma Males (LDJ and Steven Fuerte) def. Alex Divine, Drolix & Solo
* Kekoa def. Clay Jacobs
* Tim Spriggs def. Alec Odin
* MCW Heavyweight Championship: Ken Dixon def. Action Andretti (c), Robert Locke, The Mecca
