Various News: Memorial Service For Jimmy Rave This Weekend, Johnny Knoxville Talks Royal Rumble

– A memorial service will be held for the late Jimmy Rave this coming weekend. PWInsider reports that the memorial for Rave, real name James Guffey, will take place on Sunday at the Lakepoint Sports Champion Center in Cartersville, Georgia from 1 PM to 5 PM. The first hour will be private just for family, with the remaining time open to the public.

Rave passed away in mid-December at the age of 39.

– Johnny Knoxville was a guest on ESPN’s SportsNation on Tuesday discussing his Royal Rumble appearance. You can see the video below: