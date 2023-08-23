Memphis Wrestling Debuting on Action News 5 Plus Next Week

– Memphis Wrestling announced this week that the Memphis Wrestling show will premiere on Action News 5 Plus starting Friday, September 1 at 11:00 pm local time. Here’s the full announcement:

Memphis, TN (August, 2023) – We are proud to announce that #MemphisWrestling will premiere on Action News 5 Plus beginning Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 PM. Memphis Wrestling will then re-air on Saturday at 12 PM, in its traditional timeslot.

Many historic memories from classic Memphis Wrestling took place in the studios of Action News 5. Our partnership with Action News Plus promises not only a nostalgic journey down memory lane but also marks the dawn of an exhilarating new era for pro wrestling fans worldwide, emanating from the Memphis Wrestling WrestleCenter.

Memphis Wrestling features superstars from various wrestling brands, including WWE Hall of Famers & alumni, All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, ECW, NWA, & more, along with the best local wrestling talent. Tickets are available at http://MemphisWrestling.TV.