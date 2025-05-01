Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals Official For AEW Double Or Nothing

The men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals are officially set after this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Hangman Page defeat Kyle Fletcher in the main event to move onto the finals of the tournament, where he will face Will Ospreay.

The updated lineup for Double Or Nothing, which takes place in Glendale, Arizona on May 25th, is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter