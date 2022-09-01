Mercedes Martinez Announced as Out of Action Due to Injury

– During today’s AEW All Out 2022 media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced (via PWInsider) that ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez is currently out due to an injury. Khan did not offer additional details on the nature and severity of her injury.

Martinez competed at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July, beating Serena Deeb to retain her title on July 23. She also wrestled again the following night for Northeast Wrestling, beating Vita VonStarr. She has not wrestled since that match.

Mercedes Martinez signed with AEW in December 2021. She won the ROH Interim Women’s World Tile earlier in April, before beating reigning champion Deonna Purrazzo in May to unify the titles.