Mercedes Martinez Makes AEW Return On Dynamite, Signs With Company

The finals in the TBS Championship Tournament are set as of AEW Dynamite, and a returning Mercedes Martinez was instrumental in the result. Tonight’s show saw Jade Cargill face Thunder Rosa in the last semifinal match to see who faces Ruby Soho for the championship on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

The finish saw a masked woman appear and attack Rosa while Mark Sterling distracted the referee, after which Cargill pinned Rosa for the win. After the match, Rosa attacked Cargill but the masked woman pulled Rosa off and revealed herself to be Martinez. You can see the clips below.

Martinez previously appeared on AEW in a couple of matches in 2019, competing in the first Women’s Casino Battle Royale and then competing on AEW Dark in October. She signed with WWE in January of 2020 and was released from the company in August. Since then, she has worked for Impact Wrestling.

Tony Khan confirmed after the fact that Martinez has signed with the company, as you can see below.