wrestling / News
WWE News: Mercedes Martinez Coming to NXT, Roderick Strong Goes to Therapy, Xia Li vs. Aliyah Highlights
June 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Mercedes Martinez is on her way to NXT, and a new vignette teased her debut. On Wednesday night’s episode, a promo aired for Martinez’s impending debut. The veteran has competed in the Mae Young Classic and signed a WWE contract in January. A pic from the vignette is below with comments from Martinez:
REMEMBER….MY…NAME
Just wait and see….@WWE @WWENXT https://t.co/Fb7eqyzDPG
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) June 18, 2020
– WWE posted the segment of Roderick Strong being taken by the rest of the Undisputed Era to therapy as you can see below:
– Also posted to YouTube were highlights from the Xia Le vs. Aliyah match:
More Trending Stories
- Source at WWE TV Tapings Complains About ‘Lack of Leadership,’ Calls Today a ‘Total Clown Show’
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Being High on Asuka as Top Star in Women’s Division
- Randy Orton Addresses His Leg Slapping Comments, Claims NXT Style Has No Longevity
- WWE Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Accusing Them Of Threatening Careers of Talent Refusing to Work In Saudi Arabia