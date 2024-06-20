– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance on last night’s edition of CMLL Informa in a pre-recorded video message. In the video, she wishes her scheduled Forbidden Door opponent, Stephanie Vaquer, luck on Friday, June 21 at CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania. Vaquer will face La Catalina for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

Mercedes Mone says in the video, “Hola, Stephanie! I just wanted to wish you good luck in your New Japan Strong Title match against La Catalina. Way to be a fighting champion! And I’ll be watching that match closer than you think! And whoever wins, well, I’ll see you at Forbidden Door because I’ll be taking that title that was meant to be mine.”

As noted, the match at Forbidden Door will be Title vs. Title if Vaquer retains the belt tomorrow night. If Vaquer loses, than Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer will be for the TBS Title only.

You can check out the video of Mercedes Mone from CMLL Informa below. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.