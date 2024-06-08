– CMLL star and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title at CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania later this month against La Catalina. Tony Khan announced the news last night on his official X account.

Khan also revealed that if La Catalina wins, then the scheduled matchup between Vaquer and Mercedes Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will only be for the TBS Championship. The bout is currently scheduled as a Title vs. Title matchup.

Tony Khan wrote, “Friday 6/21 Arena México Fantasticamania México NJPW Strong Women’s Title @steph_vaquer vs @LaCatalinagar If La Catalina wins + if @MercedesVarnado retains the TBS Title Wednesday vs @ZeuxisLucero at #AEWDynamite then Moné vs Vaquer #ForbbidenDoor will be for the TBS Title only!”

The title bout is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City.