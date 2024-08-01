wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Says Britt Baker Has Been ‘Suspended’ On AEW Dynamite
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone said that the AEW EVPs have “suspended” Britt Baker on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Mone appeared on Wednesday’s show and cut an in-ring promo in which she said that due to Baker’s “victimizing” her for weeks, “her” EVPs suspended Baker. You can see the promo below.
Mone will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Baker at All In.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. may have been granted her TBS Championship Match at #AEWAllIn, but "The CEO" got some payback thanks to the EVPs!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Kamille_brick | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/p59NaWoKvj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2024