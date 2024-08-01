Mercedes Mone Says Britt Baker Has Been ‘Suspended’ On AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone said that the AEW EVPs have “suspended” Britt Baker on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Mone appeared on Wednesday’s show and cut an in-ring promo in which she said that due to Baker’s “victimizing” her for weeks, “her” EVPs suspended Baker. You can see the promo below.

Mone will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Baker at All In.