Various News: Mercedes Mone Launches New Website, Trailer For Killer Kelly-Starring Short Film

– Mercedes Mone has announced the launch of her new website. Mone posted to her Twitter account to announce the new website, which you can check out here and features issues of her Mone Mag fan newsletter, photo galleries and more. She wrote:

“New week.. New #monemag .. but WAIT NEW WEBSITE TOO?! Somebody sound the alarm Moné Krew, we have just leveled up!!!”

New week.. New #monemag .. but WAIT NEW WEBSITE TOO?! Somebody sound the alarm Moné Krew, we have just leveled up‼️😱🤯 🤑https://t.co/c4y41Kx8Db pic.twitter.com/gKcqgoSQJt — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) November 14, 2024

– The teaser trailer for Luke Paron’s narrative short Arachnid starring Killer Kelly is now online. You can check out the trailer below, which is described as follows: