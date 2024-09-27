Mercedes Mone Names Nicki Minaj As The Celebrity She’d Most Like To Team With

Mercedes Mone says that if she could team up with any celebrity, it would be Nicki Minaj. Mone was a guest on The Breakfast Club and was asked which celebrities she would most like to be in the ring with, naming the rapper as her preferred tag partner.

“I would like my tag team partner to be Nicki Minaj because I love her,” Mone said (per Fightful). “Who would I love to wrestle? I might have to wrestle like a Kim Kardashian or even just Beyoncé to see if she can even throw it down. I would wrestle Beyoncé, the queen of it all.”

She added, “I would let her [beat me up]. I would let her do that. I would let her take the championship [laughs].”

Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.