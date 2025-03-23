– During a recent edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her match with Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on AEW Revolution: “Let me tell you, there’s nothing quite like the rush of anticipation on pay-per-view day. I love to main event, but if I’m not at the top, I prefer to kick things off early on the card. The energy from the crowd is just unbeatable! As the day unfolded, I found myself anxious. I was itching to get into the zone, but when I found out I was second on the card, I felt that familiar rush of adrenaline. Nothing worse than feeling like you’re racing against the clock! PPV days can be chaotic, and I wanted to make sure I had time to plan my match, get my makeup done, stretch out, and even see the trainers for some ankle tape—because, let’s face it, I always want to be at my best!”

On learning the first match ended five minutes early: “The West Coast clock seems to fly! I was still in the makeup chair just ten minutes before my match, which meant no time to stretch or check in with the trainers. My anxiety spiked as I dashed back to my locker room, snatched my glasses and jacket, and was told the first match had ended five minutes early. I thought, ‘Damn! No time to warm up; I just gotta go!'”

On facing Momo Watanabe: “It was a hard-hitting affair when I finally stepped into the ring with Momo. I felt every kick she threw at me. As the CEO of women’s wrestling, it was a surreal moment to take one of my own signature moves from her on the apron! Talk about a jolt! I genuinely wondered if that’s how others feel when they take my knees!”

Mone on being kicked in the jaw and throat by Watanabe: “But let me tell you, nothing prepared me for that kick that landed right on my jaw and throat. I instantly grabbed my face, praying nothing was broken. Panic set in for a moment—I could barely speak or swallow—but I knew we were nearing the finish line.”

On walking away with a win: “In the end, I walked away, still holding my title as 4beltz Moné, and I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent than Momo. We both poured our hearts into that match, and it was an incredible experience. This is what it means to be part of this amazing journey in women’s wrestling.”

Mercedes Mone beat Billie Starkz to retain her title at the pay-per-view event.