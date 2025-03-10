Mercedes Mone Survives Momo Watanabe, Retains TBS Title At AEW Revolution

Mercedes Mone is still your AEW TBS Champion, retaining her championship at AEW Revolution. Mone defeated Momo Watanabe on Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win after Watanabe tapped out to the Mone Maker.

Mone’s title reign stands at 288 days, having won the championship from Willow Nightingale at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.