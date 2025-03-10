wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Survives Momo Watanabe, Retains TBS Title At AEW Revolution
Mercedes Mone is still your AEW TBS Champion, retaining her championship at AEW Revolution. Mone defeated Momo Watanabe on Sunday’s PPV, picking up the win after Watanabe tapped out to the Mone Maker. You can see highlights from the match below.
Mone’s title reign stands at 288 days, having won the championship from Willow Nightingale at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
The TBS Champion & CEO, Mercedes Moné, ARRIVES!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@mercedesvarnado | @Stardom_momo pic.twitter.com/k717sjyLF8
Momo stops the TBS Champion's momentum with a boot!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Stardom_Momo | @mercedesvarnado pic.twitter.com/tpR3S3CsIQ
The TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné, with the powerbomb to the outside!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Stardom_Momo | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/9RaV7xfWcO
Brutal kicks in the Tree of Woe!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Stardom_Momo | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/X736xi9uqd
🫣
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Stardom_Momo | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/XcxV5BblvC
What does the TBS Champion need to do?
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@Stardom_Momo | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/lcrcmwDhUD
