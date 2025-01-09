– At last Sunday’s Wrestle Dynasty event at the Tokyo Dome, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone beat Mina Shirakawa to win the RevPro British Women’s Championship. Mercedes Mone recently revealed in a new issue of her Mone Mag Newsletter that she had a panic attack before the event, not wanting to let down Mina Shirakawa. Below are some highlights of Mone’s comments:

Mercedes Mone on suffering a panic attack before Wrestle Dynasty: “One of the lines Advocate Kev says to Team-Moné on our various trips is: ‘We’re gonna make history…AGAIN!’ Though I have nerves and butterflies for all my big matches, my match at the Tokyo Dome against Mina was somehow different. From the moment I landed in Japan, where I actually bawled my eyes out with both disbelief and gratitude, to the morning of the event, where I had an actual panic attack, making history was the last thing on my mind.”

On not wanting to let Mina Shirakawa down: “Kev could see my condition on the bus ride and asked: ‘Are you nervous or just excited?’ I replied, ‘Both.’ Truly, it was my lifelong dream to have a match at this level at the Tokyo Dome, so I was beyond excited. Along with the rich wrestling history, I feel as though, in some strange way, Japan, like Mexico, is another home. Yet, for all my joy, I was likewise petrified. I didn’t want to let the promoters down. I didn’t want to let the fans down. I didn’t want to let Mina down. I especially, and as always, didn’t want to let the women wrestlers of today AND tomorrow down. I want New Japan, and all promotions, globally, for that matter, to know that we female athletes deserve prominent recognition and a prominent place on the card. ”

Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Strong Women’s Championship was also on the line for the matchup.