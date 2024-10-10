wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone, Tetsuya Naito, More Set to Work NJPW Strong Style Evolved in December
– New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed the wrestlers who will be working the promotion’s upcoming return to Long Beach, California for NJPW Strong Style Event. The event is scheduled for December 15 at the Walter Pyramid. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, AEW TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone, AEW star Konosuke Takeshita, and more have been confirmed for the event. Here’s the full list of confirmed names:
* Tetsuya Naito
* Gabe Kidd
* Mercedes Moné
* Shingo Takagi
* Zack Sabre Jr
* Hiromu Takahashi
* Tomohiro Ishii
* Shota Umino
* Konosuke Takeshita
* Hechicero
Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow (Oct. 11) at 12:00 pm PST.
