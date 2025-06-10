Metro Boomin Wants To Make Ron Killings’ New WWE Theme Song

Metro Boomin has asked WWE to let him create Ron Killings’ new WWE theme. The music producer has been pushing hard to work on WWE theme songs in recent weeks, and with Killings having pivoted from R-Truth in his WWE return Metro took to Twitter to comment on the matter.

Metro wrote on Twitter on Monday:

“Please let’s do the new @RonKillings theme @WWE @TripleH I beg”

Metro previously said that he would “love to produce some WWE entrance themes,” and Jacob Fatu said he was up for the producer doing one for him.