wrestling / News
Mia Yim Says AJ Styles In An ‘Evil Phase,’ Says They’ll Come Through Stronger
January 10, 2024 | Posted by
Mia Yim has shared her thoughts on AJ Styles taking a turn to the dark side. Styles brushed off The O.C. last month in a segment on Smackdown and has been showing off his heeel side, and Yim talked about the change in her stablemate on WWE’s The Bump.
“I know AJ is going through some evil ways,” Yim said (per Fightful). “He’s going through his evil phase, but families go through up and down, but at the end of the day, we’re family, and I know we’re gonna get through this, and I just hope that, at the end of it, we all become stronger and more in sync with each other.”
Yim concluded, “It’s a roller coaster, we’re going through our lows right now, but I know we’ll be coming back stronger together.”
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Claims He Was Supposed to Win the 2022 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar Changed the Finish
- Kurt Angle Recalls Line From 2002 He Couldn’t Get Away With Saying Today
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mercedes Mone Joining AEW Won’t Boost Business
- Tony Khan Takes Shots At WWE & USA, Jinder Mahal & Eric Bischoff Respond