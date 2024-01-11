Mia Yim Says AJ Styles In An ‘Evil Phase,’ Says They’ll Come Through Stronger

Mia Yim has shared her thoughts on AJ Styles taking a turn to the dark side. Styles brushed off The O.C. last month in a segment on Smackdown and has been showing off his heeel side, and Yim talked about the change in her stablemate on WWE’s The Bump.

“I know AJ is going through some evil ways,” Yim said (per Fightful). “He’s going through his evil phase, but families go through up and down, but at the end of the day, we’re family, and I know we’re gonna get through this, and I just hope that, at the end of it, we all become stronger and more in sync with each other.”

Yim concluded, “It’s a roller coaster, we’re going through our lows right now, but I know we’ll be coming back stronger together.”