Mia Yim, Franky Monet, Oney Lorcan Comment on WWE Releases
It’s been a busy day for WWE releases and Mia Yim, Franky Monet, Oney Lorcan have taken to social media to comment on their exits. As noted, the three were released on Thursday along with a host of other talent including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon, Gran Metallik, B-Fab, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, and more.
You can see the posts from the three below:
90 days, LETS GET TO WORK!
Booking inquiries (no interviews please): [email protected] https://t.co/aqGzS2ARfU pic.twitter.com/ML3utbJOFj
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) November 5, 2021
Once I’ve gathered myself from feeling all levels of disappointment, sadness, anger and also uncontrollable laughter, I’ll have a statement. But for now….
30 days. #WERALOCA
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 4, 2021
BREAKING NEWS https://t.co/80P3TrJlrE
— BIFF Busick (@_starDESTROYER) November 4, 2021
