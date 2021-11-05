Mia Yim, Franky Monet, Oney Lorcan Comment on WWE Releases

It’s been a busy day for WWE releases and Mia Yim, Franky Monet, Oney Lorcan have taken to social media to comment on their exits. As noted, the three were released on Thursday along with a host of other talent including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon, Gran Metallik, B-Fab, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, and more.

You can see the posts from the three below: