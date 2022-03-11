Mia Yim vs. Athena Set For WrestleCon 2022 SuperShow

A new match has been added to the Mark Hitchock Memorial SuperSuper at WrestleCon 2022, as it was announced that Mia Yim is set to square off with Athena (aka Ember Moon in WWE) on March 31. The show will take place at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas and air live on FITE.

Both Yim and Athena were released by WWE last November.

You can view the match announcement below.